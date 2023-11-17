Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.