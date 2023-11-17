EMX Royalty Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of EMX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

