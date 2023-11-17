Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENCP opened at $11.30 on Friday. Energem has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $5,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.

See Also

