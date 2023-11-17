Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.86.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

