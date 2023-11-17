Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 11% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 2,131,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,796,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Enovix by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

