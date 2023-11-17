Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

