Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

