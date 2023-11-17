Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 405,100 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 54.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

