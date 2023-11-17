EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

