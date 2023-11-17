EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $46.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.19.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of EQT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

