Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.10.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $780.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $632.45 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

