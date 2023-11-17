Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.85.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$17.55 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.