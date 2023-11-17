Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.71% of Equity Residential worth $176,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.9 %

EQR stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

