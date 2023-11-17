Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Equus Total Return Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 296.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equus Total Return from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

