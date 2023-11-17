Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.46.
ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
