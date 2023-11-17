ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

