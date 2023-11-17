ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.