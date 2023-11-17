ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
ESE opened at $104.00 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.