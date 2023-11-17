ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ESE opened at $104.00 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

