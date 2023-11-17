Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $172,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after buying an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

ESS opened at $211.57 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

