Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at C$3.96 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

