Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPRXF
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.