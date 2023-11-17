European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

