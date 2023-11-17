Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Everspin Technologies worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRAM. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $89,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $130,565.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $89,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,331 shares of company stock worth $382,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

