Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 228,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 586,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $30,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 672,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 554,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Evolus by 11.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,752,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

