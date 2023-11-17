Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.77 ($20.18) and last traded at €18.72 ($20.12). Approximately 404,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.61 ($18.94).
Evotec Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is €18.35 and its 200 day moving average is €20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.
About Evotec
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
