Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

EIF opened at C$45.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

