ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ExlService by 537.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ExlService by 440.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,393,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 163,939 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

