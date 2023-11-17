Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on December 29th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE EXR opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $133.91.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

