Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $39,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAST opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,192 shares of company stock worth $6,978,101. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

