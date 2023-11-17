Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of Ferguson worth $231,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,946 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $165.10 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

