Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 364 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

