Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $171.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

