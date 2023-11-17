Fiera Capital Corp Buys 207 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of SEDG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

