Fiera Capital Corp Buys 300 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

