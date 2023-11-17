Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Trading Down 1.2 %

PTC stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

