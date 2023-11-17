Fiera Capital Corp Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 641,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,018,000 after buying an additional 39,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.