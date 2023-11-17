Fiera Capital Corp Invests $504,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

