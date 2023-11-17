Fiera Capital Corp Invests $519,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,561,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 868,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

