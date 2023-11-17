Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $971.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $931.22 and a 200 day moving average of $934.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

