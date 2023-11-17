Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $445,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $220.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average is $231.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

