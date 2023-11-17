Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

HUM stock opened at $512.91 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

