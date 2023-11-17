Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 1,083,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

