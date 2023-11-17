Fiera Capital Corp Sells 224,064 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,064 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.