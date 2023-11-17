Fiera Capital Corp Sells 48,300 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hayward were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

