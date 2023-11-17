Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

