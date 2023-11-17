Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.45% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $259,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

FITB stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

