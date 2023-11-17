Financial Comparison: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) vs. First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 3.14 $1.88 million $0.60 16.12 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 14.77% 4.89% 0.61% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

