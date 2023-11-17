First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.86.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.