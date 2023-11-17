First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.10

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 321124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.05).

First Tin Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.82.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

