First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,137,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 378,382 shares.The stock last traded at $45.84 and had previously closed at $45.92.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.