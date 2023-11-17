First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSLGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,137,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 378,382 shares.The stock last traded at $45.84 and had previously closed at $45.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

