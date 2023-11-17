First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.55. 64,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 28,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,127,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

